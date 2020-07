Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

If you’re looking for family friendly apartments and unbeatable amenities, Cypress Pointe has you covered. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Orange Park featuring oversized kitchens with mahogany cabinets, tile floors and in unit-washers and dryers, as well as a playground, a pool and more.



We’re committed to delivering a world-class living experience and professional on-site management and maintenance teams. Start coming home to Cypress Pointe and find out what you have been missing!