apartments with washer dryer
171 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Orange Park
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
172 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17 * Take a look at this beautiful two-story town home in Plantation Village! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a desirable neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4253 ROMA BLVD
4253 Roma Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1940 sqft
VENETIA HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Roosevelt/US 17, left on Timuquana, left on Roma- 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW), CHA, approx 1940 sf, washer/dryer, deck, granite counters, sprinkler system.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4734 CATES AVE
4734 Cates Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Ortega Forest-Home for rent 3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen(R/R/MW), wood flooring, living room, dining room, glass enclosed florida room, large laundry room with washer/dryer, carport, lawn service included, large fenced back yard.
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mandarin
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2260 sqft
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6100 MAGGIES CIR
6100 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to unit 113 at Nature's Hideaway, a beautifully maintained second floor condo that has been owner-occupied since 2017.
