7 Apartments For Rent Near CF
10 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2810 SW 16th Pl
2810 Southwest 16th Place, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
Cute home in quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Large kitchen with wood cabinets, and tile floors. Carpet in Living Room and bedrooms. Master has attached half bath and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.
1 Unit Available
1822 Southwest 6th Street
1822 Southwest 6th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1232 sqft
All utilities included! This 3/2 duplex is conveniently located to schools and shopping in SW Ocala. Shared back yard is fenced. Unit is tiled throughout for easy maintenance! Currently advertising Unit A of a duplex.
1 Unit Available
2200 SW 5th Place
2200 Southwest 5th Place, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
2200 SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471 - Single story 3B/1 1/2 B home with approximately 1176 sq ft. Built in 1971. Kitchen includes a range and refrigerator. Home features carpet in the bedrooms, and living room, and laminate flooring in wet areas.
