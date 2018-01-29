All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated July 1 2019

1554 Slash Pine Court

1554 Slash Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Slash Pine Court, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,350 sf home is located in Orange Park, FL. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have any available units?
1554 Slash Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 1554 Slash Pine Court have?
Some of 1554 Slash Pine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Slash Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Slash Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Slash Pine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 Slash Pine Court is pet friendly.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1554 Slash Pine Court offers parking.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Slash Pine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have a pool?
No, 1554 Slash Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 1554 Slash Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Slash Pine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 Slash Pine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1554 Slash Pine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
