Palm Villas

2/2 CONDO IN ORLANDO **NEW PAINT/NEW FLOORING** - Come live in this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the relaxing Palms Villa Community. This home comes equipped with kitchen appliances, central AC, and hookups for your washer and dryer. It features granite counter-tops in the kitchen, fresh paint on the walls, and all new carpet. It also includes a garage. Enjoy the stunning view overlooking the pond and fountain from your screened-in balcony. Being on the top floor you'll enjoy higher ceilings as well. You will have access to the community amenities including pool and fitness center.



Water is included. Pets are not permitted. Call for details!

**HOA approval required**



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



