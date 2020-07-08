All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like Palm Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
Palm Villas
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

Palm Villas

10825 Windsor Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10825 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL 32837

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2 CONDO IN ORLANDO **NEW PAINT/NEW FLOORING** - Come live in this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the relaxing Palms Villa Community. This home comes equipped with kitchen appliances, central AC, and hookups for your washer and dryer. It features granite counter-tops in the kitchen, fresh paint on the walls, and all new carpet. It also includes a garage. Enjoy the stunning view overlooking the pond and fountain from your screened-in balcony. Being on the top floor you'll enjoy higher ceilings as well. You will have access to the community amenities including pool and fitness center.

Water is included. Pets are not permitted. Call for details!
**HOA approval required**

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5069308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Villas have any available units?
Palm Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does Palm Villas have?
Some of Palm Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Villas is pet friendly.
Does Palm Villas offer parking?
Yes, Palm Villas offers parking.
Does Palm Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palm Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Villas have a pool?
Yes, Palm Villas has a pool.
Does Palm Villas have accessible units?
No, Palm Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Palm Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palm Villas has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College