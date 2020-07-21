6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a large home in a nice neighborhood for rent?? Your search is over!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 stories is located in Long Lake Park. You will love the space, floor plan and the upgrades that a home has to offer. The master bedroom is on the first floor and another room was converted to make it 5 bedroom, there is a large screened in porch and a lard yard fenced in for your privacy. The house is located near restaurants, shopping areas and highways for easy access to go everywhere in the city. It;s ready to move-in, call for an appointment!!!