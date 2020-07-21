All apartments in Orange County
6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE
6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE

6374 Brookhill Circle · No Longer Available
6374 Brookhill Circle, Orange County, FL 32810

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a large home in a nice neighborhood for rent?? Your search is over!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 stories is located in Long Lake Park. You will love the space, floor plan and the upgrades that a home has to offer. The master bedroom is on the first floor and another room was converted to make it 5 bedroom, there is a large screened in porch and a lard yard fenced in for your privacy. The house is located near restaurants, shopping areas and highways for easy access to go everywhere in the city. It;s ready to move-in, call for an appointment!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have any available units?
6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have?
Some of 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6374 BROOKHILL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
