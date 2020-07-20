All apartments in Orange County
4840 Cayview Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

4840 Cayview Ave

4840 Cayview Ave Unit 20610 · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Cayview Ave Unit 20610, Orange County, FL 32819

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
5* luxurious very large Executive villa 2001 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms and den, 2 full luxurious bathrooms, Large balcony. Laundry room with washer and dryer inside the Condo. Full gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops. Dishes, linens,towels. Free WiFi. This beautiful condo is elegantly decorated to meet the highest standards of both the business and tourist traveler, with two king-size beds, two full beds and a business center with a sofa. 50HD TV in the LR, Playstation2,IPhone/Samsung Speackers.HDTV in each BR. Resort style pool overlooking the Lake , with the bar by the pool, jacuzzi, kids pool. Gym. Game room, scenic walkway around the lake. Near championship 18-hole golf course. We are ten minutes from the Disney theme Parks, 2 miles to Universal Studios and all other major attractions. Experience and enjoy many activities and dining choices in the area. Very easy access to all major highways and Orlando International Airport. Located adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center,Hilton and International Drive
Famous Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Course across the street
Free Convention Center Shuttle stops by the Club House.
7 nights Rentals Saturday - Saturday preferred

No Groups under 25 allowed.

Free WiFi: Resort-style Pool with multi-level deck space
*Kids Play Area and Kiddies Pool
*Spa
*Tropically Landscaped with music
*Sports Court for Family Recreation
* Multi-Million Dollar Clubhouse with:
*24-Seat Hi-definition movie theatre
*Meeting rooms
*Game Room
*Fitness Center
*Internet Library
*Gated Access

Vista Cay at Harbor Square. Tuscan themed Vista Cay offers spacious accommodations that are ideal for either the family wanting to be close to all the excitement of International Drive, couples getting away for a short break, as well as the discerning business traveler in town for a meeting or a big convention.
Lavishly furnished, this beautiful 2,001 square foot open plan home with tasteful interior design boasts a master b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Cayview Ave have any available units?
4840 Cayview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4840 Cayview Ave have?
Some of 4840 Cayview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Cayview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Cayview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Cayview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Cayview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave offer parking?
No, 4840 Cayview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 Cayview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4840 Cayview Ave has a pool.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4840 Cayview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Cayview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4840 Cayview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4840 Cayview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
