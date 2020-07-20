4840 Cayview Ave

Amenities

5* luxurious very large Executive villa 2001 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms and den, 2 full luxurious bathrooms, Large balcony. Laundry room with washer and dryer inside the Condo. Full gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops. Dishes, linens,towels. Free WiFi. This beautiful condo is elegantly decorated to meet the highest standards of both the business and tourist traveler, with two king-size beds, two full beds and a business center with a sofa. 50HD TV in the LR, Playstation2,IPhone/Samsung Speackers.HDTV in each BR. Resort style pool overlooking the Lake , with the bar by the pool, jacuzzi, kids pool. Gym. Game room, scenic walkway around the lake. Near championship 18-hole golf course. We are ten minutes from the Disney theme Parks, 2 miles to Universal Studios and all other major attractions. Experience and enjoy many activities and dining choices in the area. Very easy access to all major highways and Orlando International Airport. Located adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center,Hilton and International Drive

Famous Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Course across the street

Free Convention Center Shuttle stops by the Club House.

7 nights Rentals Saturday - Saturday preferred



No Groups under 25 allowed.



Free WiFi: Resort-style Pool with multi-level deck space

*Kids Play Area and Kiddies Pool

*Spa

*Tropically Landscaped with music

*Sports Court for Family Recreation

* Multi-Million Dollar Clubhouse with:

*24-Seat Hi-definition movie theatre

*Meeting rooms

*Game Room

*Fitness Center

*Internet Library

*Gated Access



Vista Cay at Harbor Square. Tuscan themed Vista Cay offers spacious accommodations that are ideal for either the family wanting to be close to all the excitement of International Drive, couples getting away for a short break, as well as the discerning business traveler in town for a meeting or a big convention.

Lavishly furnished, this beautiful 2,001 square foot open plan home with tasteful interior design boasts a master b