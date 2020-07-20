4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2/2 Condo - 2nd Floor Unit Clean, Available June 1, 2019 - $1100.00 - Gorgeous 2/2 spacious upper condo unit. Kitchen offers all appliances with updated Cabinets. There is a pass through window from the kitchen to the dining room that the cook will just love! Freshly painted, Carpets throughout with an exterior balcony.



No need to leave to a coin laundry, Unit has Washer and Dryer included!



Rooms have great natural light. Balcony off living room. Bedrooms are comfortable & bright.



Requires $50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 HOA approval fee per applicant

If approved, $100 Admin fee due at move in.



Requirements:

No Evictions,

No Landlord Collections

No Bankruptcy

No Criminal Background

Financials: 3x times the rent



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



Available June 1, 2019

Rent: $1100

Security Deposit based on over all application.

$50 Application fee per person

$100 HOA application fee per person. If married with same last name, app fee is $100 for both. If different last names, $100 per person.



(RLNE4852720)