All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04

4148 Pershing Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4148 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2/2 Condo - 2nd Floor Unit Clean, Available June 1, 2019 - $1100.00 - Gorgeous 2/2 spacious upper condo unit. Kitchen offers all appliances with updated Cabinets. There is a pass through window from the kitchen to the dining room that the cook will just love! Freshly painted, Carpets throughout with an exterior balcony.

No need to leave to a coin laundry, Unit has Washer and Dryer included!

Rooms have great natural light. Balcony off living room. Bedrooms are comfortable & bright.

Requires $50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 HOA approval fee per applicant
If approved, $100 Admin fee due at move in.

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
No Criminal Background
Financials: 3x times the rent

Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

Available June 1, 2019
Rent: $1100
Security Deposit based on over all application.
$50 Application fee per person
$100 HOA application fee per person. If married with same last name, app fee is $100 for both. If different last names, $100 per person.

(RLNE4852720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have any available units?
4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have?
Some of 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 offer parking?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 does not offer parking.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have a pool?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have accessible units?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 Pershing Pointe Place #04 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College