Orange County, FL
328 Ellendale Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:50 AM

328 Ellendale Drive

328 Ellendale Drive · (407) 329-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

328 Ellendale Drive, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
This beautiful 4/3 (possible 5 beds) home is in great condition and located in desirable Winter Park. Home sits on a large corner lot on a cul-de-sac and dead end. Great features of the home include porcelain tile floors throughout with coordinating mosaic tile on kitchen counters and backsplash, two master bedrooms, private office (great for telecommuting/home office) could be used as a 5th bedroom and large inside laundry room. Relaxing fenced in back yard. HUGE Caribbean style back porch with Hot Tub (as is). A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Backyard storage shed included. Sorry no pets or roommates. Great Winter Park schools! Close proximity to Full Sail, Rollins, UCF, 417 and 408. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Ellendale Drive have any available units?
328 Ellendale Drive has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Ellendale Drive have?
Some of 328 Ellendale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Ellendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Ellendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Ellendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive offer parking?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Ellendale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Ellendale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Ellendale Drive has units with air conditioning.
