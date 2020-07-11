328 Ellendale Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hot tub

This beautiful 4/3 (possible 5 beds) home is in great condition and located in desirable Winter Park. Home sits on a large corner lot on a cul-de-sac and dead end. Great features of the home include porcelain tile floors throughout with coordinating mosaic tile on kitchen counters and backsplash, two master bedrooms, private office (great for telecommuting/home office) could be used as a 5th bedroom and large inside laundry room. Relaxing fenced in back yard. HUGE Caribbean style back porch with Hot Tub (as is). A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Backyard storage shed included. Sorry no pets or roommates. Great Winter Park schools! Close proximity to Full Sail, Rollins, UCF, 417 and 408. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

