Orange County, FL
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 FURLONG WAY

3248 Furlong Way · No Longer Available
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL 34734

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,3 Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools rated A. Close to all Major Highways, winter garden shopping areas, Close to Medical Facilities. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground ClubHouse,include the rent. Pets allowed. Property available Immediately to be Occupied. Reduce for quick rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have any available units?
3248 FURLONG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3248 FURLONG WAY have?
Some of 3248 FURLONG WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 FURLONG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3248 FURLONG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 FURLONG WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3248 FURLONG WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3248 FURLONG WAY offers parking.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 FURLONG WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3248 FURLONG WAY has a pool.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have accessible units?
No, 3248 FURLONG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 FURLONG WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3248 FURLONG WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3248 FURLONG WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
