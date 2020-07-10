3248 FURLONG WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,3 Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools rated A. Close to all Major Highways, winter garden shopping areas, Close to Medical Facilities. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground ClubHouse,include the rent. Pets allowed. Property available Immediately to be Occupied. Reduce for quick rent.