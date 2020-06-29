2121 McCoy Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool

Built in 2018



BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more). Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, porcelain floors throughout. Washer & Dryer. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and party room with kitchen facilities. 24hr CCTV security system, elevator and enclosed air-conditioned halls! Unbeatable location next to Fl - 528 E, near the airport, Lake Nona Medical City, Downtown and minutes from Florida Mall. --- MUST SEE!!!

BEAUTIFUL 1 BD + DEN APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR THE PARKS, AIRPORT, MEDICAL CITY, DOWN TOWN AND JUST MINUTES FROM THE FLORIDA MALL. THIS IS A MUST SEE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO EXPERIENCE LUXURY LIVING IN THIS NEW COMMUNITY.