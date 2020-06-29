All apartments in Orange County
2121 McCoy Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:58 PM

2121 McCoy Road

2121 McCoy Rd · (321) 287-1957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2121 McCoy Rd, Orange County, FL 32809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Built in 2018

BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more). Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, porcelain floors throughout. Washer & Dryer. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and party room with kitchen facilities. 24hr CCTV security system, elevator and enclosed air-conditioned halls! Unbeatable location next to Fl - 528 E, near the airport, Lake Nona Medical City, Downtown and minutes from Florida Mall. --- MUST SEE!!!
Built in 2018

BEAUTIFUL 1 BD + DEN APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR THE PARKS, AIRPORT, MEDICAL CITY, DOWN TOWN AND JUST MINUTES FROM THE FLORIDA MALL. THIS IS A MUST SEE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO EXPERIENCE LUXURY LIVING IN THIS NEW COMMUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 McCoy Road have any available units?
2121 McCoy Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 McCoy Road have?
Some of 2121 McCoy Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 McCoy Road currently offering any rent specials?
2121 McCoy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 McCoy Road pet-friendly?
No, 2121 McCoy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2121 McCoy Road offer parking?
No, 2121 McCoy Road does not offer parking.
Does 2121 McCoy Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 McCoy Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 McCoy Road have a pool?
Yes, 2121 McCoy Road has a pool.
Does 2121 McCoy Road have accessible units?
No, 2121 McCoy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 McCoy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 McCoy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 McCoy Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2121 McCoy Road has units with air conditioning.
