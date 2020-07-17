All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE

19921 Villa Ridge Drive · (954) 242-7900
Location

19921 Villa Ridge Drive, Orange County, FL 32821
World Gateway

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
STUNNING one bedroom with ATTACHED 1 car garage condo in GATED Community. Separate Private entrance, Open floor plan with fully equipped kitchen, one full bath. Washer and Dryer inside. The unit is located on the Second Floor. Resort Style Community pool, tanning sundeck, fitness center, playground and a car wash bay. It is ideal location for those that want to work, play, or simply get away. Conveniently located near all of Central Florida's shopping, entertainment, and all major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
