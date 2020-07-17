19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym parking playground pool garage

STUNNING one bedroom with ATTACHED 1 car garage condo in GATED Community. Separate Private entrance, Open floor plan with fully equipped kitchen, one full bath. Washer and Dryer inside. The unit is located on the Second Floor. Resort Style Community pool, tanning sundeck, fitness center, playground and a car wash bay. It is ideal location for those that want to work, play, or simply get away. Conveniently located near all of Central Florida's shopping, entertainment, and all major highways!