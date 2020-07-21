All apartments in Orange County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1501 Abigail Dr.

1501 Abigail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Abigail Drive, Orange County, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 5/3 in Apopka ready to be called home! - Available Now. This five bedroom single story home located minutes to Wekiva has been fully renovated and is ready for someone new to call it home. Entering directly into the living room you will immediately notice the all tile flooring throughout the home and new double pane windows through out most of the home. To your left is one of two master suites with it's own private bathroom as well as sitting room. In the back you will find the completely new kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite tops and big, bright windows that bring light in throughout. The second master suite is a huge 12' by 17' and features a walk in closet and en-suite bath with stand up shower. Three additional bedrooms located in the east wing of the home also offer the third fully renovated bathroom. All this and the huge backyard will be receiving brand new 6 foot privacy fencing in the coming weeks. Lawn care included as well as stacked front-load washer and dryer upon request. Super nice home won't last long! To schedule a viewing or make application visit us at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE5615266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

