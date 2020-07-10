11235 RAPALLO LANE

Amenities

Perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath home for rent. Located in the gated community of Belmere Village. Featuring laminate flooring in the bedrooms,otherwise tiled,formal dining/living and a large family room, large screened patio and nicely landscaped. The master bedroom features a bonus room off to the side, separated by french doors, great for a baby room, en-suite sitting room or office. The community features a pool and clubhouse, playground, basketball and tennis courts, as well as a fitness center. Located just minutes from Windermere Village and major highways.