Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

10800 Ellison Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Moss Park! - Beautiful New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Moss Park near Lake Nona's Medical City! Three bedrooms, Two full baths upstairs followed by a half bath downstairs for guests to use making it great for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, back splash tile and closet pantry. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings tile flooring through out the main living area and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Master bedroom includes garden bathtub and separate shower, 2 separate vanity sinks. Washer and dryer included. Pets allowed however only (1) pet allowed in property and must pass owner approval. Fenced in yard with backyard patio and 2 car garage. Community amenity access also included.



Bonus Features: Solar Roof Installed, Lower energy bills huge plus! Gated Community, and Tech device Ring Doorbell w/Camera that can connect to your cellphone.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



For questions regarding this home contact: Loammi Cruz - (407) 917-1459

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $2,300

1st Month Rent = $2,300

Lease Admin Fee = $125

Pet Deposit = First Pet $150 (Only 1 Pet allowed)



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE4995166)