Orange County, FL
10800 Ellison Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

10800 Ellison Ave

10800 Ellison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10800 Ellison Avenue, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
10800 Ellison Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Moss Park! - Beautiful New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Moss Park near Lake Nona's Medical City! Three bedrooms, Two full baths upstairs followed by a half bath downstairs for guests to use making it great for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, back splash tile and closet pantry. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings tile flooring through out the main living area and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Master bedroom includes garden bathtub and separate shower, 2 separate vanity sinks. Washer and dryer included. Pets allowed however only (1) pet allowed in property and must pass owner approval. Fenced in yard with backyard patio and 2 car garage. Community amenity access also included.

Bonus Features: Solar Roof Installed, Lower energy bills huge plus! Gated Community, and Tech device Ring Doorbell w/Camera that can connect to your cellphone.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

For questions regarding this home contact: Loammi Cruz - (407) 917-1459
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $2,300
1st Month Rent = $2,300
Lease Admin Fee = $125
Pet Deposit = First Pet $150 (Only 1 Pet allowed)

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4995166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Ellison Ave have any available units?
10800 Ellison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10800 Ellison Ave have?
Some of 10800 Ellison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Ellison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Ellison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Ellison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Ellison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Ellison Ave offers parking.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 Ellison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave have a pool?
No, 10800 Ellison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave have accessible units?
No, 10800 Ellison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Ellison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Ellison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 Ellison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
