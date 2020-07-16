10606 ROYAL CYPRESS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Spacious single story home, for RENT. 12 feet high ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a wide foyer entryway leads to a incredible great room and Kitchen open space. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closets and a luxurious master bathroom. Gourmet kitchen features ample cabinet space, a desirable walk-in pantry, center island with breakfast bar. This is a BRAND NEW home, flooring, cabinets, counters, everything has been upgraded to the highest quality. Community offers amenities such as boat ramp, play ground, dog park, clubhouse with catering kitchen, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and an incredible resort-style zero entry pool, landscape maintenance included.