10408 ANGEL OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Amazing home in a gated community with all upgrades. Built in Nov. 2017, Master bedroom with $5,000 WOOD FLOORING, $27,000 EXTRA LARGE BALCONY to relax and enjoy the DISNEY FIREWORKS! Huge bathroom and closet. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EXTENDED ISLAND, SPACIOUS BUTLER PANTRY, & Custom Cabinets, upgraded steel appliances (used very little), natural gas stove. Large play area/media room upstairs. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 Bedroom & Full bath downstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage. SECURITY SYSTEM WITH CAMERAS, can be controlled from anywhere. HOA includes - Landscaping, Community Lake Access with Boat Ramp, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Dog Park, and Resort Style Swimming Pool. 15 min. to Disney World, EPCOT, 20 min. to International Airport, and 5-10 min. to Shopping Malls. Enjoy this lifestyle in the best area!