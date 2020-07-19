All apartments in Orange County
10408 ANGEL OAK COURT
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

10408 ANGEL OAK COURT

10408 Angel Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

10408 Angel Oak Court, Orange County, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Amazing home in a gated community with all upgrades. Built in Nov. 2017, Master bedroom with $5,000 WOOD FLOORING, $27,000 EXTRA LARGE BALCONY to relax and enjoy the DISNEY FIREWORKS! Huge bathroom and closet. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EXTENDED ISLAND, SPACIOUS BUTLER PANTRY, & Custom Cabinets, upgraded steel appliances (used very little), natural gas stove. Large play area/media room upstairs. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 Bedroom & Full bath downstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage. SECURITY SYSTEM WITH CAMERAS, can be controlled from anywhere. HOA includes - Landscaping, Community Lake Access with Boat Ramp, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Dog Park, and Resort Style Swimming Pool. 15 min. to Disney World, EPCOT, 20 min. to International Airport, and 5-10 min. to Shopping Malls. Enjoy this lifestyle in the best area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have any available units?
10408 ANGEL OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have?
Some of 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10408 ANGEL OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10408 ANGEL OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
