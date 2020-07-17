All apartments in Orange County
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT

10136 Canopy Tree Court · No Longer Available
10136 Canopy Tree Court, Orange County, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the Prestigious Dr. Phillips area with grade A schools, surrounded by fantastic options for both dining, shopping and attractions! Gorgeous open floor plan with spacious kitchen over looking Screened-In Lanai and pool area. Emerald Woods features plenty of desired community features, such as a recreation center with community pool, basketball hoop, tennis court & playground. In addition this fantastic home is within walking distance of the impressive new Dr. Phillips Community Park on Big Sand Lake which has a water play area, dog park, volleyball court, baseball field, playground, volleyball court, fitness trail and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have any available units?
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have?
Some of 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT offers parking.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT has a pool.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10136 CANOPY TREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
