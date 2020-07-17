10136 CANOPY TREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the Prestigious Dr. Phillips area with grade A schools, surrounded by fantastic options for both dining, shopping and attractions! Gorgeous open floor plan with spacious kitchen over looking Screened-In Lanai and pool area. Emerald Woods features plenty of desired community features, such as a recreation center with community pool, basketball hoop, tennis court & playground. In addition this fantastic home is within walking distance of the impressive new Dr. Phillips Community Park on Big Sand Lake which has a water play area, dog park, volleyball court, baseball field, playground, volleyball court, fitness trail and picnic area.