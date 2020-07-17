10136 CANOPY TREE COURT

Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the Prestigious Dr. Phillips area with grade A schools, surrounded by fantastic options for both dining, shopping and attractions! Gorgeous open floor plan with spacious kitchen over looking Screened-In Lanai and pool area. Emerald Woods features plenty of desired community features, such as a recreation center with community pool, basketball hoop, tennis court & playground. In addition this fantastic home is within walking distance of the impressive new Dr. Phillips Community Park on Big Sand Lake which has a water play area, dog park, volleyball court, baseball field, playground, volleyball court, fitness trail and picnic area.