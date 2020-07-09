824 Pecori Terrace.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d34b6e504e ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 car garage home is located in the guard gated community of Westyn Bay conveniently located to downtown Winter Garden, the West Orange Bike Trail, 429, the Turnpike, and 408. Enter through the front door and you are welcomed with high ceilings and a formal living room and dining room. Continue through the foyer into the open family room and kitchen area. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, a double oven, granite counter tops, and a beautiful back-splash. There is a bedroom downstairs with separate living area and bathroom perfect for a guest bedroom or in-law suite. Upstairs, the master suite features two large walk-in closets, dual vanities, shower, and separate tub. The remaining bedrooms are also upstairs and offer plenty of space. This home also has a utility room, spacious backyard with covered patio, and lawn service is included. The community of Westyn Bay has a sparkling swimming pool, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trail, playground, and more. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.