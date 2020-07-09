All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:57 AM

824 Pecori Terrace

824 Pecori Ter · No Longer Available
Location

824 Pecori Ter, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d34b6e504e ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 car garage home is located in the guard gated community of Westyn Bay conveniently located to downtown Winter Garden, the West Orange Bike Trail, 429, the Turnpike, and 408. Enter through the front door and you are welcomed with high ceilings and a formal living room and dining room. Continue through the foyer into the open family room and kitchen area. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, a double oven, granite counter tops, and a beautiful back-splash. There is a bedroom downstairs with separate living area and bathroom perfect for a guest bedroom or in-law suite. Upstairs, the master suite features two large walk-in closets, dual vanities, shower, and separate tub. The remaining bedrooms are also upstairs and offer plenty of space. This home also has a utility room, spacious backyard with covered patio, and lawn service is included. The community of Westyn Bay has a sparkling swimming pool, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trail, playground, and more. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Pecori Terrace have any available units?
824 Pecori Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 824 Pecori Terrace have?
Some of 824 Pecori Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Pecori Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
824 Pecori Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Pecori Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 824 Pecori Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 824 Pecori Terrace offers parking.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Pecori Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 824 Pecori Terrace has a pool.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace have accessible units?
No, 824 Pecori Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Pecori Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Pecori Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Pecori Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

