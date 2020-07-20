620 Cimarosa Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy resort-style living at this single-story pool home in the guard-gated community of Westyn Bay. Nestled on a quiet street with lush landscaping, this house shows like a model with upgrades throughout, such as hardwood floors, crown molding and quartz countertops. The fenced-in backyard features a heated salt-water pool and spa, ample patio space for entertaining, and a screened-in lanai. Location! Location! Location! One mile to 429 with easy access to FL Turnpike, 408, and 414. Five miles to historic downtown Winter Garden. Walk or bike to the West Orange Trail less than one mile away! Near award winning charter schools, shopping and dining. Westyn Bay is the most sought after neighborhood in the area, showcasing beautiful sunsets from the shores of Lake Apopka, one of the largest lakes in Florida. Community amenities include guard-gated entry, clubhouse with no rental fee, resort style swimming pool with zero degree entry, splash pad, covered fishing pier, tennis, basketball court, beach volleyball, baseball and soccer fields, playgrounds, walking trails and community events. Will pay buyers agent commission!



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.