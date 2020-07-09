2847 Brigata Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available November 12, 2018.

1 Small Dog OK.

------------

This Majestic Home is located in Westyn Bay features Manned Community Gate, Formal Living and Dining Room. Open Kitchen with Island overlooking huge Grand Room. All living areas have Ceramic Tile, and all Bedrooms have Laminate Wood Flooring. This home also features Granite Counter Tops, Arched Entry Ways, Vacuum System, as-is Washer and Dryer, Kitchen Work Station, Screened in Porch, and so much more!



Westyn Bay is located just minutes away from premier shopping at the Winter Garden Village at Fowler Groves (an open-air shopping center with a vast array of restaurants and retail stores) and Fountains West Shopping Center located just beyond the main gate.



Lawn Service Is Included!!



Tenants are responsible for the cost of gate and amenity passes

- Front Gate Easy-pass: $50 per sticker ($20 per sticker renewal every year after)

- Pool & Clubhouse Gate Passes: $15 per pair (Tenants must renew yearly)



- 12 Month Lease

- $65.00 Application Fee

- 1 Small Dog Welcome

- No aggressive breeds will be accepted

- Pet Fee $300 ($150 Refundable) Per Pet

- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

- IF YOU SEE THIS PROPERTY ADVERTISED ANYWHERE ELSE FOR LESS, PLEASE LET US KNOW, IT COULD BE A SCAM.

Contact us to schedule a showing.