Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2847 Brigata Way

2847 Brigata Way · No Longer Available
Location

2847 Brigata Way, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available November 12, 2018.
1 Small Dog OK.
------------
This Majestic Home is located in Westyn Bay features Manned Community Gate, Formal Living and Dining Room. Open Kitchen with Island overlooking huge Grand Room. All living areas have Ceramic Tile, and all Bedrooms have Laminate Wood Flooring. This home also features Granite Counter Tops, Arched Entry Ways, Vacuum System, as-is Washer and Dryer, Kitchen Work Station, Screened in Porch, and so much more!

Westyn Bay is located just minutes away from premier shopping at the Winter Garden Village at Fowler Groves (an open-air shopping center with a vast array of restaurants and retail stores) and Fountains West Shopping Center located just beyond the main gate.

Lawn Service Is Included!!

Tenants are responsible for the cost of gate and amenity passes
- Front Gate Easy-pass: $50 per sticker ($20 per sticker renewal every year after)
- Pool & Clubhouse Gate Passes: $15 per pair (Tenants must renew yearly)

- 12 Month Lease
- $65.00 Application Fee
- 1 Small Dog Welcome
- No aggressive breeds will be accepted
- Pet Fee $300 ($150 Refundable) Per Pet
- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program
- IF YOU SEE THIS PROPERTY ADVERTISED ANYWHERE ELSE FOR LESS, PLEASE LET US KNOW, IT COULD BE A SCAM.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Brigata Way have any available units?
2847 Brigata Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2847 Brigata Way have?
Some of 2847 Brigata Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Brigata Way currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Brigata Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Brigata Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Brigata Way is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Brigata Way offer parking?
No, 2847 Brigata Way does not offer parking.
Does 2847 Brigata Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Brigata Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Brigata Way have a pool?
Yes, 2847 Brigata Way has a pool.
Does 2847 Brigata Way have accessible units?
No, 2847 Brigata Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Brigata Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Brigata Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Brigata Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 Brigata Way does not have units with air conditioning.

