All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2698 MIGLIARA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2698 MIGLIARA LANE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

2698 MIGLIARA LANE

2698 Migliara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2698 Migliara Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Come and see this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms single-family home! This beautiful home has a big living room and features that include a fireplace, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets space, tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms and much more! The Westyn Bay gated community offers impressive amenities with its HOA including 24-hour security, a community pool with a clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, splash park, volleyball, baseball and soccer fields, expansive walking & biking trails, professionally landscaped common areas and a private dock on Lake Apopka. This community is conveniently located to the 429, offering easy access to the Florida Turnpike, the 408, the 414, the Winter Garden, and the West Orange Biking Trail. Fantastic location! There are plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and more, nearby. Experience this resort-style community with a plethora of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have any available units?
2698 MIGLIARA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have?
Some of 2698 MIGLIARA LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2698 MIGLIARA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2698 MIGLIARA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2698 MIGLIARA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE offers parking.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE has a pool.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have accessible units?
No, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2698 MIGLIARA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2698 MIGLIARA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College