2698 MIGLIARA LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Come and see this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms single-family home! This beautiful home has a big living room and features that include a fireplace, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets space, tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms and much more! The Westyn Bay gated community offers impressive amenities with its HOA including 24-hour security, a community pool with a clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, splash park, volleyball, baseball and soccer fields, expansive walking & biking trails, professionally landscaped common areas and a private dock on Lake Apopka. This community is conveniently located to the 429, offering easy access to the Florida Turnpike, the 408, the 414, the Winter Garden, and the West Orange Biking Trail. Fantastic location! There are plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and more, nearby. Experience this resort-style community with a plethora of amenities!