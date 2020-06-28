All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

1203 Oakwood Ln

1203 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Oakwood Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1203 Oakwood - Property Id: 142289

3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Ocoee. Great location with easy commute to major toll roads, shopping and restaurants. The property will be freshly painted and has a modern kitchen with white cabinets. The dining area overlooks the swimming pool, single car garage.
Please note we hope you decide to schedule a viewing but to do so you MUST complete the short questionnaire.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142289p
Property Id 142289

(RLNE5070682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have any available units?
1203 Oakwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1203 Oakwood Ln have?
Some of 1203 Oakwood Ln's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Oakwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Oakwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Oakwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Oakwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Oakwood Ln offers parking.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Oakwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Oakwood Ln has a pool.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1203 Oakwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Oakwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Oakwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Oakwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
