1203 Oakwood Ln

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1203 Oakwood - Property Id: 142289



3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Ocoee. Great location with easy commute to major toll roads, shopping and restaurants. The property will be freshly painted and has a modern kitchen with white cabinets. The dining area overlooks the swimming pool, single car garage.

Please note we hope you decide to schedule a viewing but to do so you MUST complete the short questionnaire.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142289p

Property Id 142289



(RLNE5070682)