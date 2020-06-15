All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:24 AM

3621 Northeast 12th Terrace

3621 Northeast 12th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 618936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3621 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Coral Brook

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Pompano Beach, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have any available units?
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have?
Some of 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3621 Northeast 12th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity