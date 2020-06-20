All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 2977 Sean Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
2977 Sean Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2977 Sean Rd

2977 Sean Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2977 Sean Road, North Port, FL 34288

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5814506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2977 Sean Rd have any available units?
2977 Sean Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
Is 2977 Sean Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2977 Sean Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 Sean Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2977 Sean Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 2977 Sean Rd offer parking?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2977 Sean Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 Sean Rd have a pool?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2977 Sean Rd have accessible units?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 Sean Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2977 Sean Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2977 Sean Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University