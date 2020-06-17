All apartments in North Port
1460 South Salford Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:41 PM

1460 South Salford Boulevard

1460 South Salford Boulevard · (239) 201-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 South Salford Boulevard, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have any available units?
1460 South Salford Boulevard has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1460 South Salford Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1460 South Salford Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 South Salford Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 South Salford Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1460 South Salford Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 South Salford Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1460 South Salford Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1460 South Salford Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 South Salford Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 South Salford Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 South Salford Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
