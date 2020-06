Amenities

Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home. Completely renovated top to bottom. Lots of storage. HUGE private back patio. Laundry in unit.No pets. No smoking. First, last and security a must. Good credit and references.