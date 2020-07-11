/
luxury apartments
51 Luxury Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
Results within 5 miles of North Palm Beach
1 of 85
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Royale Condominiums
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mirasol
275 Porto Vecchio
275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home.
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13479 Treasure Cove Circle
13479 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2090 sqft
Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
209 List Road
209 List Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
2618 sqft
:Traditional, one story, Bermuda style home on the North End. Updated kitchen with separate dining room that overlooks the pool. Very tropical garden - house full of charm - 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a den and sitting room. There is a 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
1006 Diamond Head Way
1006 Diamond Head Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2267 sqft
*FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP* AMAZING VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE LAKE FROM THE LARGE PRIVATE POOL AND SCREENED PATIO. BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING YOU COULD ASK FOR! GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WITH A SMALL TRANSFER FEE.
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
111 Beachwalk Lane
111 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,500
5398 sqft
Magnificent 6 bedroom 7.5 bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 3 floors (with elevator).
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
104 Beachwalk Lane
104 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
4013 sqft
Magnificent 5 bedroom 4 full & 3 half bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 2 floors (with elevator).
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ballenisles
165 Orchid Cay Drive
165 Orchid Cay Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2875 sqft
4 bed 3.5 baths Former model home in prestine condition. Perfect seasonal rental property on a quiet street in The Orchid Cay section of BallenIsles. RARE sports membership included 120 day min.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Old Palm
11503 Green Bayberry Drive
11503 Green Bayberry Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous home overlooking the 3rd fairway in Old Palm. Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the outdoor living area perfect for entertaining guests. The elevator leads you upstairs to the Master Bedroom overlooking the golf course.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
PGA National
1022 Diamond Head Way
1022 Diamond Head Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2387 sqft
FABULOUS 3BR/3BA/2CG WITH SPECTACULAR WATER & GOLF VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE 18TH HOLE OF THE CHAMPION GOLF COURSE. WONDERFUL POOL & BBQ ON LARGE OUTDOOR PATIO. LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF DIAMOND HEAD @ EAGLETON.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mirasol
108 Bianca Drive
108 Bianca Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2665 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 3 BA pool home surrounded in private preserve views in Mirasol with desirable golf membership. Features include: diagonal tile flooring, neutral decor, crown moldings and pocket molding with window treatments.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13501 Treasure Cove Circle
13501 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13501 Treasure Cove Circle in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
260 Plantation Road
260 Plantation Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2642 sqft
Fully furnished Bermuda style 4BR/4BA one story home with large backyard and pool with southern exposure in excellent location. Light and bright home with high ceilings and open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 10 miles of North Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Royal Poinciana South, an exclusive apartment home community in Palm Beach. Iconic art deco architecture welcomes you to your private island.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5551 Center St
5551 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
4200 sqft
None
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Casa Del Lago
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Breakers Row
44 Cocoanut Row
44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Glamorous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with an expansive outdoor entertaining rooftop boasting Intracoastal, Breakers Golf Course, and ocean views. Contemporary in style, white glass floors and kitchen..includes a gorgeous poolside cabana.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8591 Gullane Court
8591 Gullane Court, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4280 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + office pool home on a 1 acre lakefront Estate lot located in prestigious Bay Hill Estates. Golf & tennis memberships available through PGA National. All secondary bedrooms are En suite with their own bathrooms.
