pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
182 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1895 sqft
Direct views of the intracoastal, Rare first floor unit, no stairs! Rare 3 Bed/ 3 Bathroom 1st Floor unit. Light Bright Unit with Intracoastal views. Private fenced in patio, Unit has Full size washer and Dryer. Ceramic floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 20 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $250 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from the dock.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
370 Golfview Road
370 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
312 Southwind Drive
312 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
tiled floors throughout - tiled kitchen counter tops,crown moldings, upgraded baths - Fenced Courtyard - Community pool - great location close to everything in the palm beaches : Dock available for additional $100 per month.. no dogs allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
143 Yacht Club Drive
143 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
704 sqft
Spacious 2/1 corner top unit over looks the marina with beautiful yachts and boats.It is a very peaceful and quiet area. 1 pet under 35lb. All new medal roof and structure completely re-done , reinforced to hurricane standards...
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
735 Hummingbird Way
735 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice first floor two bed, two bath apartment. Peaceful area on the Earman River with pool access and dock available for lease $200 a month. Pets allowed. Personal Trucks okay.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Meridian Park
3358 Meridian Way North
3358 Meridian Way North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1184 sqft
Guided Matterport Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf8YDIs0ijQ Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/qnFkvgg6n5U?section=media&mediasection=showcase Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2034 Melody Lane
2034 Melody Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1470 sqft
Live in Paradise! Rare opportunity for this Waterfront Cottage on the Intracoastal! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home has close to 1500 s.f. and high ceilings. Pet friendly with a fenced yard. Peaceful setting and gorgeous water views.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
408 4th Court
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
