furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
115 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
841 Cinnamon Road
841 Cinnamon Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1151 sqft
Cutest home in NPB, newly updated shows neat and tidy. Available for short term fully furnished. Short term rental in North Palm Beach Village. Will rent out weekly , monthly, short term and seasonal for next year.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
808 Shore Drive
808 Shore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,400
3189 sqft
Bring your yacht!! Absolutely exquisite model contemporary custom waterfront estate w/90 feet water frontage and 150 ft wide canal. Heated pool. Very upgraded architectural detailing. Saturnia floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Beautiful, Peaceful & Private Seasonal Rental in Guard Gated Private Marina Community with Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Manager & Staff on site and Boat Slip available to rent! Fully Furnished, Move In Ready Condo on the Top Third Floor overlooking
1 of 11
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
115 1st Court
115 1st Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
FURNISHED ONLY! AVAILABLE NOW!! 6 MONTH MINIMUM TO LEASE. This Beautifully Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath w/ Great Size Patio Area For Entertaining! Some Features Include Tile Floors Throughout, 2 Parking Spots, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
