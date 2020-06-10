All apartments in North Miami
1955 NE 135th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1955 NE 135th St

1955 Northeast 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181
Arch Creek East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area. There is a covered parking garage with a remote access gate. Inside the home are features of an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The large living and dining area are perfect for entertaining. Updates also include laminate wood flooring through out. The spacious master suite offers a large bathroom vanity and plenty of closet space or storage. This floor plan design brings in plenty of natural light and a half bathroom for guests. Flexible financing options for buyers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 NE 135th St have any available units?
1955 NE 135th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami, FL.
What amenities does 1955 NE 135th St have?
Some of 1955 NE 135th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 NE 135th St currently offering any rent specials?
1955 NE 135th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 NE 135th St pet-friendly?
No, 1955 NE 135th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1955 NE 135th St offer parking?
Yes, 1955 NE 135th St does offer parking.
Does 1955 NE 135th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 NE 135th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 NE 135th St have a pool?
Yes, 1955 NE 135th St has a pool.
Does 1955 NE 135th St have accessible units?
No, 1955 NE 135th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 NE 135th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 NE 135th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 NE 135th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 NE 135th St does not have units with air conditioning.
