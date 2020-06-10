1955 NE 135th St

Amenities

This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area. There is a covered parking garage with a remote access gate. Inside the home are features of an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The large living and dining area are perfect for entertaining. Updates also include laminate wood flooring through out. The spacious master suite offers a large bathroom vanity and plenty of closet space or storage. This floor plan design brings in plenty of natural light and a half bathroom for guests. Flexible financing options for buyers.