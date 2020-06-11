All apartments in North Miami
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:34 AM

1470 NE 125th Ter

1470 Northeast 125th Terrace · (305) 742-5225
Location

1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area. Located within walking distance to local shops, restaurants, Whole Foods, I-95 & within a 10 minute drive to the beach, this is the perfect unit to call it a home! Additional features include a large balcony with great city views and tons of sunlight. Building amenities include a wonderful pool, laundry facilities on each floor, covered & gated parking and fenced-in complex. Unit has a second bedroom that the Landlord (a nice quiet single lady), will keep locked for her use 3-4 times a year for 4-5 days each stay. If your tenant is ok with this arrangement the unit is easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have any available units?
1470 NE 125th Ter has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1470 NE 125th Ter have?
Some of 1470 NE 125th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 NE 125th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1470 NE 125th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 NE 125th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1470 NE 125th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1470 NE 125th Ter does offer parking.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 NE 125th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1470 NE 125th Ter has a pool.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1470 NE 125th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 NE 125th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 NE 125th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 NE 125th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
