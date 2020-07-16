All apartments in North Miami
North Miami, FL
11930 N Bayshore Dr
11930 N Bayshore Dr

11930 North Bayshore Drive · (786) 231-3419
North Miami
Sans Souci Estates
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

11930 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
Absolutely Gorgeous, Fully Remodeled 2-Bed, 2-Bath Residence with Direct Bay Views. Majorca Towers is the best kept secret in Miami, ideally located in a charming neighborhood on the bay, 5 minutes from the beach, with Wholefoods, Publix, Parks, and Incredible Dining right around the corner! This '07 Line Unit is Fully Remodeled with Incredible Master Suite + Overisized Walk-In Closet. Bright Natural Light, Breathtaking Views, Spectacular Finishes, All IMPACT WINDOWS and DOORS, incredible kitchen and more! TONS OF GUEST PARKING, EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT AS WELL!!! Call Now, this one clearly won't last!!! Saltwater heated pool juts out into the Biscayne Bay an sits adjacent to new docks available with waiting list. CALL NOW! REALTORS SEE READ BROKER REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
11930 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 11930 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11930 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11930 N Bayshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11930 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11930 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11930 N Bayshore Dr offers parking.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11930 N Bayshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11930 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 11930 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11930 N Bayshore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11930 N Bayshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11930 N Bayshore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
