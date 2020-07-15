6630 Candice Ln

Amenities

2bdrm/1bath Single wide with large lot & Detached shed ** PRICE REDUCED $695 ** Ready Now - 630 Candice Lane, New Port Richey

$695.00/month

$695.00/Security Deposit

$39.00 Application fee



***Ask me about an ownership option of this home for as little as $242/month + $299 lot rent***



Cute 2bdrm/1bath Single Wide Trailer

Spacious Living Room

Large fenced lot

Detached storage Shed

Front Carport/patio area

Plenty of parking



Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:



?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Stable source of income

?Income of 3 times the rent

?Rental history together (if unmarried)

?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)

?Active checking account

?No recent criminal history

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***



