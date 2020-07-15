All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6630 Candice Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6630 Candice Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:13 AM

6630 Candice Ln

6630 Candice Lane · (727) 888-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6630 Candice Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6630 Candice Ln · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2bdrm/1bath Single wide with large lot & Detached shed ** PRICE REDUCED $695 ** Ready Now - 630 Candice Lane, New Port Richey
$695.00/month
$695.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

***Ask me about an ownership option of this home for as little as $242/month + $299 lot rent***

Cute 2bdrm/1bath Single Wide Trailer
Spacious Living Room
Large fenced lot
Detached storage Shed
Front Carport/patio area
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Stable source of income
?Income of 3 times the rent
?Rental history together (if unmarried)
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

***Ask me about an ownership option of this home for as little as $242/month + $299 lot rent***

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5340560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Candice Ln have any available units?
6630 Candice Ln has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6630 Candice Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Candice Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Candice Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Candice Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6630 Candice Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Candice Ln offers parking.
Does 6630 Candice Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Candice Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Candice Ln have a pool?
No, 6630 Candice Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Candice Ln have accessible units?
No, 6630 Candice Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Candice Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 Candice Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 Candice Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 Candice Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6630 Candice Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity