Apartment List
/
FL
/
new port richey
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Port Richey, FL

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jasmine Hills
1 Unit Available
6615 Crossbow Ln
6615 Crossbow Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information. This adorable two-bedroom two bath home offers spacious bedrooms, a large dining/living area room with a pass-through window from the kitchen. There is a tiled lanai off the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
1 Unit Available
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balconies in this corner unit on the top floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4726 MARINE PARKWAY
4726 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1251 sqft
Enter the comfort zone, this cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo offers a lot of advantages with new burber carpet, newer AC, newer plumbing, and all appliances stay, 1088 sq ft. with a 224 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.

June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New Port Richey rents increased significantly over the past month

New Port Richey rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Port Richey stand at $831 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. New Port Richey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in New Port Richey over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    New Port Richey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in New Port Richey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Port Richey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • New Port Richey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in New Port Richey.
    • While rents in New Port Richey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Port Richey than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in New Port Richey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Apartments with Garage
    New Port Richey Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey Apartments with GymNew Port Richey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    New Port Richey Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Furnished ApartmentsNew Port Richey Luxury PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
    Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
    Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
    Erwin Technical College