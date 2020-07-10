Apartment List
/
FL
/
new port richey
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:13 PM

103 Luxury Apartments for rent in New Port Richey, FL

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Jasmine Heights
5452 Marine Parkway
5452 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
995 sqft
Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home Big Fenced in Back Yard Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen Bonus Room Central

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood Terrace
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Timber Woods
7026 Oelsner St
7026 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1800 sqft
3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
5641 Mercado Drive
5641 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1912 sqft
5641 Mercado Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8659 Castillian Way
8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8621 Ravenna Drive
8621 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8621 Ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8637 ravenna Drive
8637 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8637 ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hillandale
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3655 Dellefield St
3655 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1872 sqft
3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4242 REDCLIFF PLACE
4242 Redcliff Place, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
959 sqft
Available to rent immediately upon approval, this beautiful and meticulous two bedroom 1 bath fully furnished condo is ready to move in. A new AC and hot water heater was installed 2018. Please fill out application at www.rentahomewithus.com

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Green Key Estates
6615 Del Prado Terrace
6615 Del Prado Terrace, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
Property is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Kitchen has tile floor with fridge, stove and microwave appliances. Two bedrooms have carpet flooring and the separate 3rd bedroom is concrete.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 33

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.

July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New Port Richey rents declined over the past month

New Port Richey rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Port Richey stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. New Port Richey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in New Port Richey over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    New Port Richey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in New Port Richey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Port Richey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • New Port Richey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Port Richey fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Port Richey than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in New Port Richey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Apartments with Balcony
    New Port Richey Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey Apartments with GymNew Port Richey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey Apartments with Pool
    New Port Richey Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Furnished ApartmentsNew Port Richey Luxury PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
    Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
    Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
    Erwin Technical College