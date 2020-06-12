Apartment List
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Port Richey, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
Orange Brook
4 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6925 Julia Ct 6925
6925 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867 Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW CALL TODAY 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gulf Coast Estates
1 Unit Available
7138 Oelsner St
7138 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
A Charming Bungalow beautifully decorated! This gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features tile flooring throughout the home, spacious rooms, and a separate dining area off the kitchen. Spacious back room for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jasmine Hills
1 Unit Available
6615 Crossbow Ln
6615 Crossbow Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information. This adorable two-bedroom two bath home offers spacious bedrooms, a large dining/living area room with a pass-through window from the kitchen. There is a tiled lanai off the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tanglewood Terrace
1 Unit Available
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jasmin Acres
1 Unit Available
7366 ROYAL PALM DRIVE
7366 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features terrazzo floors throughout the home, no carpet! The kitchen features neutral tones and includes the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Imperial Embassy Condo
1 Unit Available
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5819 MONROE STREET
5819 Monroe Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the center unit of a triplex located just off of Madison St in the heart of New Port Richey and is convenient to US 19 and tons of food/shopping nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6911 Julia Court 6911
6911 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedroom with W/D connection - NEW PORT RICHEY - Property Id: 129877 Call today for more info - only $50 total application fee to apply! 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Villas
1 Unit Available
6715 Parkside Dr.
6715 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
6715 Parkside Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2/1.5 Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Connections - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups. Private Fence.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
1 Unit Available
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uni Ville
1 Unit Available
4533 ANNETTE STREET
4533 Annette Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath home located near shopping and dining. Tile floors fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balconies in this corner unit on the top floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.

June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Port Richey rents increased significantly over the past month

New Port Richey rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Port Richey stand at $831 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. New Port Richey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in New Port Richey over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    New Port Richey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in New Port Richey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Port Richey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • New Port Richey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in New Port Richey.
    • While rents in New Port Richey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Port Richey than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in New Port Richey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

