Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Port Richey, FL

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5048 LARCH LANE
5048 Larch Lane, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1215 sqft
This true 3 bedroom 2 bath is within City of New Port Richey limits & has a galley kitchen & open floor plan. All flooring is ceramic tile or wood laminate. Large Florida/Sun room is under central heat & air & overlooks the fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6936 GRAND BOULEVARD
6936 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Check out these views! Sunsets for days. Location! Location! Location!!!!!! If you can live and vacation in paradise, why wouldn't you??? Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee with views of the Cotee River.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5931 MONROE STREET
5931 Monroe Street, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
814 sqft
Single Family Home with Backyard. The property Remodeled Inside, New Kitchen, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, New Wood and Ceramic Tile Floors. Two Bedrooms / One Bath and Optional Third Family Room or Bedroom.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Timber Woods
1 Unit Available
7026 Oelsner St
7026 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1800 sqft
3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5687 MERCADO DRIVE
5687 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
Under Construction. Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7103 Wentworth Way
7103 Wentworth Way, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Virginia City
1 Unit Available
4209 Mesa Drive
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1170 sqft
Reduced! HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free. Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA 1170 sqft home!! Nice bath updates and features include an open floor plan and tile flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6318 Aberdeen Avenue
6318 Aberdeen Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6402 Bandura Avenue
6402 Bandura Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7310 ABINGTON AVENUE
7310 Abington Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1666 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available and ready to move in. Close to major roads, shopping centers, hospitals, and schools. Submit your application now

June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Port Richey rents increased significantly over the past month

New Port Richey rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Port Richey stand at $831 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. New Port Richey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in New Port Richey over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    New Port Richey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in New Port Richey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Port Richey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • New Port Richey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in New Port Richey.
    • While rents in New Port Richey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Port Richey than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in New Port Richey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

