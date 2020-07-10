Apartment List
/
FL
/
new port richey
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

69 Apartments for rent in New Port Richey, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Estates
5413 DRIFT TIDE DRIVE
5413 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1128 sqft
This house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1-car garage and has been freshly painted and has updated appliances. Washer/ dryer are included. Fenced yard. Quick access to Highway 19. $40 application fee. Credit, Background and Rental Check.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home – includes cable/internet,

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE
1773 Biarritz Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1685 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath Tarpon Springs home available August 1. Get settled in before the new school year. Clean and updated home with open floor plan and high ceilings for a spacious feel as soon as you enter this home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

1 of 33

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6042 COUNTRY RIDGE LANE
6042 Country Ridge Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1798 sqft
TIMBER GREENS...ALL READY FOR YOU...2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAG HOME LOCATED ON POND WITH CONSERVATION BEYOND POND...A SERENE LOCATION...

July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Port Richey Rent Report. New Port Richey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Port Richey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New Port Richey rents declined over the past month

New Port Richey rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Port Richey stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. New Port Richey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in New Port Richey over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    New Port Richey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in New Port Richey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Port Richey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • New Port Richey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Port Richey fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Port Richey than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in New Port Richey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Apartments with Balcony
    New Port Richey Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey Apartments with GymNew Port Richey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey Apartments with Pool
    New Port Richey Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Furnished ApartmentsNew Port Richey Luxury PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly PlacesNew Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
    Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
    Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
    Erwin Technical College