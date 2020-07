Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Set on acres of lush landscaping and a beautiful Preserve, Somerset Palms offers you Apartments in Naples, Florida in Naples A+ School District! Relaxing by our resort style pool and working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center are just a couple of ways you can spend your leisure time when you make Somerset your new home. Our apartment community is professionally managed, with 24-hour maintenance and on-site management for your convenience. Visit Somerset Palms today to learn more about our North Naples apartments! Contact us today to schedule a tour!