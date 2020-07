Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub garage on-site laundry internet access pool table smoke-free community

Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home. Milano Lakes is a gated apartment community nestled around three sparkling lakes. Amenities abound, with a designer-decorated clubhouse for social gatherings, state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort style pool and spa, along with multiple outdoor activity areas. Bring your pet and choose the apartment to fit your lifestyle. Select from one-, two- or three-bedroom plans that are designed to live like a single-family home with luxurious features included. Milano Lakes offers a lifestyle you'll be eager to embrace, a home you won't want to leave.