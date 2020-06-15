4751 Gulf Shore BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub lobby sauna

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON for stays of 90-days or more at the luxurious TERRACES at PARK SHORE. Magnificent views of Venetian Bay and city from every room in this 17th floor condo. Beautifully appointed in neutral tones. Renovated gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, updated bathrooms and fine furnishings. The home is perfectly maintained and well equipped. The Terraces has been recently renovated and amenities include a sun deck overlooking the Gulf to watch breathtaking sunsets, social room with baby grand piano, large screen TV, stylish artwork and expansive kitchen for private parties, library, heated swimming pool and spa, fitness center, barbecue area with stainless grills, steam room and elegant lobby featuring a marble staircase and a fabulous sculpture. Secure building with 24 hour security, full time manager, three guest suites, and underground parking. Situated on a large, private park along a private two mile beach side promenade for relaxing walks and morning jogs.