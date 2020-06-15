All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4751 Gulf Shore BLVD

4751 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 289-1351
Location

4751 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
sauna
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON for stays of 90-days or more at the luxurious TERRACES at PARK SHORE. Magnificent views of Venetian Bay and city from every room in this 17th floor condo. Beautifully appointed in neutral tones. Renovated gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, updated bathrooms and fine furnishings. The home is perfectly maintained and well equipped. The Terraces has been recently renovated and amenities include a sun deck overlooking the Gulf to watch breathtaking sunsets, social room with baby grand piano, large screen TV, stylish artwork and expansive kitchen for private parties, library, heated swimming pool and spa, fitness center, barbecue area with stainless grills, steam room and elegant lobby featuring a marble staircase and a fabulous sculpture. Secure building with 24 hour security, full time manager, three guest suites, and underground parking. Situated on a large, private park along a private two mile beach side promenade for relaxing walks and morning jogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have any available units?
4751 Gulf Shore BLVD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have?
Some of 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4751 Gulf Shore BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD has a pool.
Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4751 Gulf Shore BLVD has units with dishwashers.
