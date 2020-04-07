592 105TH AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool hot tub

We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design. With 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms it features a brand new 2018 luxury health conscience and skin friendly saltwater pool and spa. With high ceilings, tile floors throughout, a master suite on each floor, a large loft/den with outdoor balcony sitting area, this is a must see property! There are large screen TVs in the living room, the loft and every bedroom. The downstairs master suite is even wheelchair accessible including the open shower.

The outdoor living area highlights your experience with french doors opening to your pool, spa, new high end paver patio and furniture! With award winning Vanderbilt Beach and beautiful Delnor Wiggins Beach within easy walking distance, your getaway is complete. Close to shopping, restaurants, the very popular Mercato, The Waterside shops and many more Naples attractions. It even includes bikes with rental!

Experience The Villa tradition!