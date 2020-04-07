All apartments in Naples Park
592 105TH AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

592 105TH AVE N

592 105th Avenue North · (239) 287-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

592 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
hot tub
We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design. With 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms it features a brand new 2018 luxury health conscience and skin friendly saltwater pool and spa. With high ceilings, tile floors throughout, a master suite on each floor, a large loft/den with outdoor balcony sitting area, this is a must see property! There are large screen TVs in the living room, the loft and every bedroom. The downstairs master suite is even wheelchair accessible including the open shower.
The outdoor living area highlights your experience with french doors opening to your pool, spa, new high end paver patio and furniture! With award winning Vanderbilt Beach and beautiful Delnor Wiggins Beach within easy walking distance, your getaway is complete. Close to shopping, restaurants, the very popular Mercato, The Waterside shops and many more Naples attractions. It even includes bikes with rental!
Experience The Villa tradition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 105TH AVE N have any available units?
592 105TH AVE N has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 592 105TH AVE N have?
Some of 592 105TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 105TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
592 105TH AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 105TH AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 592 105TH AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 592 105TH AVE N offer parking?
No, 592 105TH AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 592 105TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 105TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 105TH AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 592 105TH AVE N has a pool.
Does 592 105TH AVE N have accessible units?
Yes, 592 105TH AVE N has accessible units.
Does 592 105TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 105TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 592 105TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 592 105TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
