apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
419 Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
814 105th AVE N
814 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3300 sqft
Step inside this stately four bedroom three and half bath heated pool home on your next vacation and enjoy all the comforts of home in this prime location of Naples Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
665 99th AVE N
665 99th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1560 sqft
LOOKING FOR AN ANNUAL RENTAL IN A GREAT LOCATION???? 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH "POOL" HOME IN THE 600 BLOCK OF NAPLES PARK. LAWN AND POOL MAINTAINED BY THE OWNER.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
575 107th AVE N
575 107th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1776 sqft
This recently updated pool home in the 500 block of Naples Park has a screened in solar heated swimming pool with a waterfall and tanning shelf step. There is a child safety screen available for use with the swimming pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
577 106th AVE N
577 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1284 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
712 108th AVE N
712 108th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,400
1997 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
593 110th AVE N
593 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
586 98th AVE N
586 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1411 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NAPLES PARK. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND MERCATO. THE DEN IS SETUP AS A THIRD BEDROOM WITH A QUEEN BED.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
700 95th AVE N
700 95th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2668 sqft
*Bonus* $500 Credit to tenants with approved annual lease starting on or before Aug 1st, 2020!! ANNUAL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM **1 MILE FROM BEACH (No Garage) Spacious renovated single-family home in Naples Park.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
768 96th AVE N
768 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1735 sqft
WONDERFUL POOL HOME!!! Available March and April 2021! Now allowing pets subject to approval! Come enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches of Naples. This pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a large nicely updated eat in kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
552 105th AVE N
552 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1614 sqft
THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
640 94th AVE N
640 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1816 sqft
IMMACUALTE and UPDATED POOL HOME with WONDERFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD SURROUNDING OPEN POOL and SPA. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE for soaking up the Florida sun while enjoying the best Naples vacation.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
592 105TH AVE N
592 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2385 sqft
We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
657 91ST AVE N
657 91st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1710 sqft
This very beautiful completely renovated 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home needs to be seen to be appreciated. Brand new pool and spa added to the screened in lanai. Just a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
754 93rd AVE N
754 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1910 sqft
One of the nicest houses Naples Park has to offer!! Was built in 2014 and owner spared no expense in putting in all the upgrades you could think of. This house is a 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
534 96th AVE
534 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1198 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house on the desirable 500 block in Naples Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
731 104th AVE N
731 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1388 sqft
Newly renovated beach house with amazing beach decor. Just 6 min from one of the best beaches in the world. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solar heated pool, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, stainless and tiled floors.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
800 92nd AVE N
800 92nd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1581 sqft
CHARMING COTTAGE NEAR BEACH AND MERCATO SHOPPING AND DINING. This light and bright cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with pool and spa is the perfect rental.
Results within 1 mile of Naples Park
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9123 Strada PL
9123 Strada Pl, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,750
1500 sqft
This place has it all to make your vacation one to remember! This one bedroom plus a den (which has beds) is located in Mercato. One of the most desired areas. Tons of shopping and fantastic restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
400 Lambiance CIR
400 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1389 sqft
Completely remodeled garden view home in Pelican Bay.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
1073 Egrets Walk CIR
1073 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
Settle in to the serene surroundings of lush landscape views from this Egret’s Walk home in prestigious Pelican Marsh.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
11030 GULFSHORE DR
11030 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
WOW! Amazing views from this spacious condo located on Vanderbilt Bay. Large 3 BR/2BA end unit with sixty-foot wrap-around balcony. Watch the boats pass and dolphins play. Well equipped kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
1036 Egrets Walk CIR
1036 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1912 sqft
Located in Pelican Marsh Golf Club (host site of 2018 U.S. Open qualifier), less than 2 miles away from Vanderlbilt Beach, North of Pelican Bay, along Gulf of Mexico. Egret's Walk is a residential community with a uniquely enchanting lifestyle.
