apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
366 Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL with pool
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
814 105th AVE N
814 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3300 sqft
Step inside this stately four bedroom three and half bath heated pool home on your next vacation and enjoy all the comforts of home in this prime location of Naples Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
665 99th AVE N
665 99th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1560 sqft
LOOKING FOR AN ANNUAL RENTAL IN A GREAT LOCATION???? 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH "POOL" HOME IN THE 600 BLOCK OF NAPLES PARK. LAWN AND POOL MAINTAINED BY THE OWNER.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
575 107th AVE N
575 107th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1776 sqft
This recently updated pool home in the 500 block of Naples Park has a screened in solar heated swimming pool with a waterfall and tanning shelf step. There is a child safety screen available for use with the swimming pool.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
518 110th Ave N
518 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
2180 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach! Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
616 104Th AVE
616 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
SAND DOLLAR COTTAGE - 3 bedroom+den, 2 bath home in a fabulous location. Tile throughout, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer furnishings, electronics, accessories and bedding.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
577 106th AVE N
577 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1284 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
712 108th AVE N
712 108th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,400
1997 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
593 110th AVE N
593 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
768 96th AVE N
768 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1735 sqft
WONDERFUL POOL HOME!!! Available March and April 2021! Now allowing pets subject to approval! Come enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches of Naples. This pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a large nicely updated eat in kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
640 94th AVE N
640 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1816 sqft
IMMACUALTE and UPDATED POOL HOME with WONDERFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD SURROUNDING OPEN POOL and SPA. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE for soaking up the Florida sun while enjoying the best Naples vacation.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
592 105TH AVE N
592 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2385 sqft
We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
657 91ST AVE N
657 91st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1710 sqft
This very beautiful completely renovated 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home needs to be seen to be appreciated. Brand new pool and spa added to the screened in lanai. Just a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
754 93rd AVE N
754 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1910 sqft
One of the nicest houses Naples Park has to offer!! Was built in 2014 and owner spared no expense in putting in all the upgrades you could think of. This house is a 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
534 96th AVE
534 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1198 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house on the desirable 500 block in Naples Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
731 104th AVE N
731 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1388 sqft
Newly renovated beach house with amazing beach decor. Just 6 min from one of the best beaches in the world. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solar heated pool, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, stainless and tiled floors.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
770 93rd AVE N
770 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
4 bed 2 bath and a den with a pool in Naples park! Call with any questions or concerns. Small non shedding pets are allowed. Starting 4/20 this home is available for annual lease for $2500 per month. Contact me for a private showing today.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
800 92nd AVE N
800 92nd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1581 sqft
CHARMING COTTAGE NEAR BEACH AND MERCATO SHOPPING AND DINING. This light and bright cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with pool and spa is the perfect rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
754 107th Ave N.
754 107th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1994 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED. $1540 / week $3920 / month ALL INCLUSIVE MAY - DEC (excluding Holidays): rent, tax, cleaning, lawn, pool, cable/ wifi, $3k damage insurance included! Call for lower pricing on longer stays.
Results within 1 mile of Naples Park
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204
1 Bluebill Avenue, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL- 2BR/2BA with open great room, new kitchen with shaker style white cabinetry, pull-out drawers and stainless appliances. Gleaming white porcelain tile on diagonal throughout, new carpet in guest room and fresh paint.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9123 Strada PL
9123 Strada Pl, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,750
1500 sqft
This place has it all to make your vacation one to remember! This one bedroom plus a den (which has beds) is located in Mercato. One of the most desired areas. Tons of shopping and fantastic restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11030 GULFSHORE DR
11030 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
WOW! Amazing views from this spacious condo located on Vanderbilt Bay. Large 3 BR/2BA end unit with sixty-foot wrap-around balcony. Watch the boats pass and dolphins play. Well equipped kitchen.
