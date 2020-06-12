Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
518 110th Ave N
518 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
2180 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach! Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
687 100th Ave N
687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,369
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details. COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
624 104th Ave N
624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1550 sqft
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th. Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
557 96th Ave N.
557 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
1800 sqft
2020 SEASON NOW AVAILABLE! STUNNING POOL – TWO MASTER SUITES - CLOSE TO VANDERBILT BEACH… This beautiful Vacation home is located in the North Naples community known as Naples Park; Located only 1 mile to Vanderbilt Beach! From linens to bicycles,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
691 110th Avenue North
691 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Terrific 2 bedroom 2 bath half duplex. All tile, no carpet, close to beach. Also, if desired a large detached garage with plenty of room for car or boat for an additional $200/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
534 101st Avenue N
534 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1016 sqft
Beautifully remodeled less than 1 year ago, tile throughout, stainless appliances, granite throughout. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, great room layout. Walk to the beach from this 500 block beauty!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
577 106th AVE N
577 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1284 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
712 108th AVE N
712 108th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,400
1997 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
593 110th AVE N
593 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
586 98th AVE N
586 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1411 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NAPLES PARK. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND MERCATO. THE DEN IS SETUP AS A THIRD BEDROOM WITH A QUEEN BED.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
700 95th AVE N
700 95th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2668 sqft
*Bonus* $500 Move in special with approved annual lease starting on or before May, 31st 2020. ANNUAL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM **1 MILE FROM BEACH Spacious renovated single-family home in Naples Park.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
640 94th AVE N
640 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1816 sqft
IMMACUALTE and UPDATED POOL HOME with WONDERFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD SURROUNDING OPEN POOL and SPA. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE for soaking up the Florida sun while enjoying the best Naples vacation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
592 105TH AVE N
592 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2385 sqft
We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
770 93rd AVE N
770 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
4 bed 2 bath and a den with a pool in Naples park! Call with any questions or concerns. Small non shedding pets are allowed. Starting 4/20 this home is available for annual lease for $2500 per month. Contact me for a private showing today.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
800 92nd AVE N
800 92nd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1581 sqft
CHARMING COTTAGE NEAR BEACH AND MERCATO SHOPPING AND DINING. This light and bright cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with pool and spa is the perfect rental.
Results within 1 mile of Naples Park

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10691 Gulf Shore DR
10691 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
This unit has everything. JUST BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED and FRESHLY UPDATED. NEW Floors, NEW Kitchen, NEW Bathrooms, NEW Drywall. EVERYTHING is NEW FRESH and BRIGHT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9415 Gulf Shore DR
9415 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1145 sqft
Available for Season 2020 & 2021. 30 Day minimum rental, available for any months this season.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
213 Channel DR
213 Channel Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
1633 sqft
Location, ambience and quality – this one has it all! Literally steps away from the sugary-white sands of Vanderbilt Beach, this masterfully-remodeled, 4BR/2BA waterfront home is light, bright and airy, with modern coastal finishes such as new wood

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
230 Sugar Pine Lane - 1
230 Sugar Pine Ln, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Two Bed, Two Bath Furnished Condo. Recently remodeled. Granite countertops, modern coastal decor, all newer appliances. Available for short-term or long term rental. Located in the Pines Condominium

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
348 Seagull AVE
348 Seagull Avenue, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Vanderbilt Beach Area..... SF Furnished Pool Home on a canal with long western water & sunset views. Gorgeous Panoramic Western Exposure, pristine Waterfront Home on cul-de-sac tip lot. Stunning unobstructed water views from every room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Naples Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Naples Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

