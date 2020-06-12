/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
140 Furnished Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
518 110th Ave N
518 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
2180 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach! Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
586 98th AVE N
586 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1411 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NAPLES PARK. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND MERCATO. THE DEN IS SETUP AS A THIRD BEDROOM WITH A QUEEN BED.
Results within 1 mile of Naples Park
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
230 Sugar Pine Lane - 1
230 Sugar Pine Ln, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Two Bed, Two Bath Furnished Condo. Recently remodeled. Granite countertops, modern coastal decor, all newer appliances. Available for short-term or long term rental. Located in the Pines Condominium
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Seagull AVE
348 Seagull Avenue, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Vanderbilt Beach Area..... SF Furnished Pool Home on a canal with long western water & sunset views. Gorgeous Panoramic Western Exposure, pristine Waterfront Home on cul-de-sac tip lot. Stunning unobstructed water views from every room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
555 Beachwalk CIR
555 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1359 sqft
**AVAILABLE MARCH 2020** Completely renovated and turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, built in grill patio area and three separate outdoor living areas.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
634 Captn Kate CT
634 Capt'n Kate Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH! POOL HOME Seasonal Vacation property available now! Beautiful Lake front Villa Pool Home just a short walk to North Naples Best Beaches! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, just a short walk to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins state Park!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7709 Pebble Creek CIR
7709 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1327 sqft
PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
315 DUNES BLVD
315 Dunes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,250
2187 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR MARCH AND APRIL 2019. Spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. Beautifully furnished with all of the comforts of home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
295 GRANDE WAY
295 Grande Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2818 sqft
This lovely 3BR/3.5BA condo offers all the conveniences, comforts and luxuries of home. Spacious floor plan which accommodates families and guests with privacy and comfort.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
355 Seagrove LN
355 Sea Grove Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2061 sqft
It's all about the location, location, location west of 41! Sea Grove is nestled inside the Dunes community. An enclave within an enclave, this exclusive neighborhood offers single family home living within a resort style community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
10686 GULFSHORE DR
10686 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1248 sqft
Fantastic second floor unit with beautiful views of the bay. This 2 Bedroom plus den, 2 Bath condo is furnished with all the comforts of home. You will not be disappointed by this fabulous property.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17 BLUEBILL AVE
17 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1214 sqft
Enjoy magnificent views of gulf sunsets and the bay from this rarely available top floor condo.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
410 FLAGSHIP DR
410 Flagship Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1860 sqft
Located on Vanderbilt Beach, only a short stroll from sandy white beaches, and stunning, colorful sunsets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
460 LAUNCH CIR
460 Launch Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1475 sqft
Located on Vanderbilt Beach, only a short stroll from sandy white beaches, and stunning, colorful sunsets.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1641 sqft
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
565 Beachwalk CIR
565 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1350 sqft
Lovely, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit with long lake views and a split floor plan. Beachwalk Gardens is located 1/2 mile east of Vanderbilt Beach and is within easy walking or biking distance to the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
571 Beachwalk CIR
571 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1450 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Considered one of the PRIME and most desired lake views in Beachwalk. GROUND floor, no stairs, end unit facing South/South West. Great lake and fountain view, lite at night.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
10951 Gulf Shore DR
10951 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1562 sqft
Fantastic Gulf, pool & manicured landscaped views from this absolutely immaculate and updated second floor (first living level) residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities! Tastefully furnished in a contemporary
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8171 Bay Colony DR
8171 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2335 sqft
The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Captn Kate CT
518 Capt'n Kate Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Seasonal Vacation property available now! This 2 bedroom plus den/2 bathroom ... turnkey furnished villa offers a large screened lanai with lake views great for entertaining and casual gatherings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
10851 Gulf Shore DR
10851 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2000 sqft
Awesome wrap around Gulf, bay and city views from this absolutely immaculate fourteenth floor end unit residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities.
