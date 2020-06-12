244 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
518 110th Ave N
518 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
2180 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach! Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
687 100th Ave N
687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,369
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details. COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
624 104th Ave N
624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1550 sqft
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th. Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
557 96th Ave N.
557 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
1800 sqft
2020 SEASON NOW AVAILABLE! STUNNING POOL – TWO MASTER SUITES - CLOSE TO VANDERBILT BEACH… This beautiful Vacation home is located in the North Naples community known as Naples Park; Located only 1 mile to Vanderbilt Beach! From linens to bicycles,
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
534 101st Avenue N
534 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1016 sqft
Beautifully remodeled less than 1 year ago, tile throughout, stainless appliances, granite throughout. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, great room layout. Walk to the beach from this 500 block beauty!!
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
616 104Th AVE
616 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
SAND DOLLAR COTTAGE - 3 bedroom+den, 2 bath home in a fabulous location. Tile throughout, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer furnishings, electronics, accessories and bedding.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
577 106th AVE N
577 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1284 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
712 108th AVE N
712 108th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,400
1997 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
593 110th AVE N
593 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
526 106th AVE N
526 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1295 sqft
Great property in the 500 block of Naples Park! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The floor is entirely tiled. There are 2 lanais, one to greet your guests and one is the whole width of the home in back.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
700 95th AVE N
700 95th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2668 sqft
*Bonus* $500 Move in special with approved annual lease starting on or before May, 31st 2020. ANNUAL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM **1 MILE FROM BEACH Spacious renovated single-family home in Naples Park.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
768 96th AVE N
768 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1735 sqft
WONDERFUL POOL HOME!!! Available season 2021! now allowing pets subject to approval! Come enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches of Naples. This pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a large nicely updated eat in kitchen.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
552 105th AVE N
552 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1614 sqft
THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
640 94th AVE N
640 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1816 sqft
IMMACUALTE and UPDATED POOL HOME with WONDERFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD SURROUNDING OPEN POOL and SPA. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE for soaking up the Florida sun while enjoying the best Naples vacation.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
592 105TH AVE N
592 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2385 sqft
We call this gem “ The Villa”. Offering a first floor designed for entertaining family and friends, The Villa affords you the luxury of quiet spaces throughout it's spacious 2 story design.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
657 91ST AVE N
657 91st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1710 sqft
This very beautiful completely renovated 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home needs to be seen to be appreciated. Brand new pool and spa added to the screened in lanai. Just a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the beach.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
754 93rd AVE N
754 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1910 sqft
One of the nicest houses Naples Park has to offer!! Was built in 2014 and owner bared no expense in putting in all upgrades you could think of. This house is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with heated pool and spa, out door built in grill and much more.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
534 96th AVE
534 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1198 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house on the desirable 500 block in Naples Park.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
770 93rd AVE N
770 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 bed 2 bath and a den with a pool in Naples park! Call with any questions or concerns. Small non shedding pets are allowed. Starting 4/20 this home is available for annual lease for $2500 per month. Contact me for a private showing today.
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
800 92nd AVE N
800 92nd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1581 sqft
CHARMING COTTAGE NEAR BEACH AND MERCATO SHOPPING AND DINING. This light and bright cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with pool and spa is the perfect rental.
Results within 1 mile of Naples Park
1 Unit Available
10691 Gulf Shore DR
10691 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
This unit has everything. JUST BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED and FRESHLY UPDATED. NEW Floors, NEW Kitchen, NEW Bathrooms, NEW Drywall. EVERYTHING is NEW FRESH and BRIGHT.
