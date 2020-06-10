/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
279 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
691 110th Avenue North
691 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Terrific 2 bedroom 2 bath half duplex. All tile, no carpet, close to beach. Also, if desired a large detached garage with plenty of room for car or boat for an additional $200/mo.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
547 91ST AVE N
547 91st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1320 sqft
Location, location, location! WALK TO BEACH from this perfect vacation retreat on the 500 block in Naples Park on 91st. You cant get any closer to the beach than this in Naples Park!! Available IMMEDIATELY through October 23rd.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
586 98th AVE N
586 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1411 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NAPLES PARK. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND MERCATO. THE DEN IS SETUP AS A THIRD BEDROOM WITH A QUEEN BED.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
731 104th AVE N
731 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1388 sqft
Newly renovated beach house with amazing beach decor. Just 6 min from one of the best beaches in the world. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solar heated pool, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, stainless and tiled floors.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10691 Gulf Shore DR
10691 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1642 sqft
Beachfront living at its finest! This 11th floor condominium features a 180 degree view of the Gulf of Mexico. Professionally decorated, this property is 1675 square feet of pure luxury! Enjoy the amenities The Barcelona has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9415 Gulf Shore DR
9415 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
1145 sqft
Breathe in and relax...And you will at this amazing Naples beachfront condo. Completely remodeled, this third-floor condo has everything you want in a Florida getaway. Two bedrooms (sleeps four), and two bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2
9051 Gulf Shore Dr, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1654 sqft
PENTHOUSE - VANDERBILT BEACH - AMAZING VIEWS - GORGEOUS DECOR - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
230 Sugar Pine Lane - 1
230 Sugar Pine Ln, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Two Bed, Two Bath Furnished Condo. Recently remodeled. Granite countertops, modern coastal decor, all newer appliances. Available for short-term or long term rental. Located in the Pines Condominium
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9375 GULF SHORE DR
9375 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1530 sqft
BEACH FRONT condo with SMASHING Gulf views, and TOTALLY, FABULOUSLY RENOVATED! Seawatch of Vanderbilt Beach -- away from the crowds, yet walking distance to several restaurants. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus open Den.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11118 Gulf Shore DR
11118 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1470 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS STEPS AWAY FROM ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP TEN BEACHES...DELNOR WIGGINS STATE PARK!! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is across the street from the sun kissed beaches of Naples. Perfect place to escape the harsh winter weather.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9115 Strada PL
9115 Strada Pl, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1435 sqft
Enjoy this one of a kind experience in Naples. City living by the beach. Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, Live Entertainment, and Whole Food grocery store available with a quick elevator ride downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
815 Gulf Pavilion DR
815 Gulf Pavilion Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1179 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath unit. Close to all the best things Naples has to offer! Just minutes to Naples's Vanderbilt Beach. Clean, bright and located close to shopping, dining, and the Mercato shopping and entertainment complex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10684 Gulf Shore DR
10684 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1107 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 2020 - MAY 2021 Monte Carlo is a highly-coveted, low density, lushly-landscaped gated community on Gulf Shore which overlooks the bay and Vanderbilt Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
878 Meadowland DR
878 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1744 sqft
Walk to Mercato.....One Mile to Vanderbilt Beach.....Steps to the Community Pool.....Completely Renovated.....Incredibly Modern....TWO MASTER SUITES.....Large Upstairs Loft for Entertaining! Brand New Lanai With Insulated Roof.....
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11 Bluebill AVE
11 Bluebill Avenue, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1480 sqft
Located five minutes to Vanderbilt Beach -
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15 BLUEBILL AVE
15 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1480 sqft
Walk to the beach or take in a sunset from the screened lanai. This 11th Floor condominium offers sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths . Covered parking space. Gated community offers large community pool and social room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pelican Marsh
1 Unit Available
988 Egrets RUN
988 Egrets Run, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This is the place to spend your winter month or months! Lovely, updated with quartz counters, new cabinetry, new flooring, this condo is immaculate, light and bright.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11116 Gulfshore DR
11116 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1340 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/BA condo on Gulfshore Drive. Walking distance from the beach. Amenities include: tiki hut, lovely community pool with covered area to grill and entertain friends and family,
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
555 Beachwalk CIR
555 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1359 sqft
**AVAILABLE MARCH 2020** Completely renovated and turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, built in grill patio area and three separate outdoor living areas.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7091 Barrington CIR
7091 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1642 sqft
2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
50 Emerald Woods DR
50 Emerald Woods Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1037 sqft
*2021 Peak Season Available* Welcome to Emerald Woods, a beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained North Naples Community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.
